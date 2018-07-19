Last drinks: Popular Bundy bar manager calls it a day

FAREWELL: The Met manager Maggie Bryant is saying her goodbyes after working at the venue for nine years.

FAREWELL: The Met manager Maggie Bryant is saying her goodbyes after working at the venue for nine years. TAHLIA STEHBENS

MAGGIE Bryant has been the face of The Metro Hotel for the past nine years, but she'll soon be pouring her last Great Northern before moving to Cairns to be with family.

Her nine-year journey with the hotel began the day she arrived in Bundaberg, and she has worked her way up to the position of hotel manager.

"When I first arrived in town I got off the train and ventured here for a beer and a bit of a scout around, the owner Jarrod was flat out and you could see he was running ragged,” Maggie said.

"I had a quick little chat and he looked like he needed staff, so I suggested I was keen for this venue and yeah pretty much walked in the next day and started and haven't stopped since.”

The veteran venue manager has seen many changes during her time at The Metro Hotel, and said the thing she had loved most about working at the Met had been the people.

"The owners are probably the best venue managers I have dealt with from Cairns to the Gold Coast, because they are owners and they actually manage it as well. They're on hand so they see how hard you work and then reward you,”

"The staff are great, the customers are just as great - they make my day.”

As for which customers she will miss the most, Maggie can't choose.

"All of them to be honest. I have had that much feedback from Facebook it's not even funny,” she said with a laugh.

A post on The Metro Hotel Facebook page in honour of Maggie leaving has more than 70 likes and comments from customers, and is a testament to how great Maggie's presence at the venue has been.

Maggie said she'll miss the venue and owners.

"It's almost like my baby. I was telling the owner the other day it's probably the hardest thing I've had to do in my life.”

Locals still have time to say goodbye over a 'Maggie Magic' shot. A going away party on August 4 will be held at the hotel, and her last day is September 2.