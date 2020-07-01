Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An award-winning brewery will be shutting its doors this month with the owners stating the coronavirus pandemic shut down has proved too difficult to manage.
An award-winning brewery will be shutting its doors this month with the owners stating the coronavirus pandemic shut down has proved too difficult to manage.
Business

Last drinks for popular top brewery

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
1st Jul 2020 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POPULAR Brisbane brewery will call last drinks in July after finding the coronavirus downturn too hard to navigate.

White Brick Brewing in North Lakes announced it will be closing down on July 12 after three years of operating.

In a post on their Facebook page the brewery said they have been "unable to find a workable solution to go forward" and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is with great sadness that we announce today that we will be shutting down," the post read.

"The impact of COVID-19 has been too hard on us and we have been unable to find a workable solution to go forward."

"It has been an amazing almost three years, and I am so very humbled by all the support and friendships we have made from so many of you.

"We have achieved some great things due to your support and encouragement.

"I know we will never forget some of the great times we have shared with all of you."

In May, White Brick Brewing owner Adam Gibb warned many pubs, clubs and restaurants would "not be able to make money" under the reopening restrictions.

"It's a tough thing when you shut a business down and then the government makes it almost unviable to open up again," he said.

In 2018 White Bricks Brewing won medals for three of its beers at the Australian International Beer Awards.

Originally published as Last drinks for popular Brisbane brewery

More Stories

beer business closure coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Sleepy bumps’ to alert drowsy drivers on Burnett Highway

        premium_icon ‘Sleepy bumps’ to alert drowsy drivers on Burnett Highway

        News THE Burnett Highway is part of a $1 billion road safety makeover

        How fresh funding will help our veteran groups

        premium_icon How fresh funding will help our veteran groups

        News Five groups in Wide Bay will get a boost through the BEST grants program.

        Bundaberg police investigating stolen car

        premium_icon Bundaberg police investigating stolen car

        News Do you have information that could help police with their investigations?

        Aged-care provider axing staff, says union

        premium_icon Aged-care provider axing staff, says union

        Health Aged care provider referred to Fair Work Commission over staff cuts and downgrading...