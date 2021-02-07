Last drinks: Controversial Jungle Bar closes doors

Buderim's Jungle Bar has closed down just months after it opened on Burnett St. The controversial venue came under the microscope of the Fair Work Ombudsman after its owners, including Mitch Schultz (left) allegedly owed thousands to staff at a Gympie cafe.

A bar has closed only months after opening with its owners facing claims of unpaid wages from former employees.

Windows were covered up, chairs neatly stacked and a termination notice hung on the front of the building at Jungle Bar on Wednesday - just two months after it opened on Buderim's popular Burnett St.

The bar was dubbed the suburb's "hottest new venue" when it opened in November last year.

But the venue came under the microscope of the Fair Work Ombudsman when it launched an investigation in November last year after complaints had been made by former employees.

Jungle Bar opened despite claims its owners Mitch Schultz and Keith Stewart owed money to staff and musicians at a venue they owned in Gympie.

Former employees of Gympie's Alchemy Southside told the Sunshine Coast Daily they were owed "thousands" when the cafe shut up shop on November 6.

"(The owners) told us we'd be paid the next week, that was in November," one former employee said.

"We've got nothing back at all. No pay, no super. Nothing.

"It's pretty unfair.

"Some of the suppliers were owed thousands."

Noosa singer-songwriter Ryan Giles said he was owed $600.

Noosa-based singer songwriter Ryan Giles said he was still owed about $600 more than three months after his gigs.

"I've kissed goodbye to the money which is a shame," he said.

"I went out of my way to play in Gympie too.

"It's all a bit gobsmacking when you think about it."

Up to 11 musicians who performed at the bar between August and November claimed they were owed almost $5000 in unpaid invoices.

Neither Mr Schultz nor Mr Stewart responded to the Daily's multiple attempts to contact them on Friday and Saturday.

However, Mr Schultz said in November that payment plans had been set up.

This was disputed by the ex-employee and by Mr Giles.

Emails from Alchemy Southside sent on November 20 and obtained by The Daily showed promises of repayments to some staff.

"To whom it may concern, your final pays are being processed and will be paid within the week. We thank you for your patience and apologise for any inconvenience," the email said.

The termination of lease sign which hung on the window of Buderim's now-closed Jungle Bar.

The notice on the window of Jungle Bar said "the lease in favour of Jungle Bar had been terminated and any inquiries in relation to the prior occupancy can be directed to Henzells Agency".

However, Henzells Agency declined to comment when approached on Friday.

A spokesman from Fair Work Ombudsman said investigations were continuing.