When is the last day to post parcels, cards for Christmas?

Emma Clarke
by

ONLINE shoppers and those sending Christmas gifts via the Australia Post sled are running out of time to have their goodies delivered in time for the big day.

Holiday makers should expect to see posties buzzing about the streets even on weekends in the lead up to Christmas as they work around the clock to make sure parcels are under the tree on Christmas Eve.

 

Posties are working overtime to deliver Christmas mail.
Posties are working overtime to deliver Christmas mail. Mike Richards GLA100417RAIN

 

Christmas cards should be sent by tomorrow, Friday December 15, to make sure they arrive before Christmas Day while priority cards can be delivered within four business days.

If mail is sent within the Express Post network, items should be lodged before 1pm, Thursday December 21.

 

 

Parcels sent within the same state can take up to five business days using regular post and six business days if sent interstate.

Ipswich Queensland Times
