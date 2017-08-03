Last day for much-loved Bundy kitchen

COOKING UP A STORM: Bundy Flavours and Kitchen Confidence owner/chef Wayne Bryans will say goodbye to Bundy tomorrow.

AFTER many years of cooking up a storm with Bundy residents, Kitchen Confidence Bundaberg will close its doors tomorrow as new opportunities call from the south.

Owner Wayne Bryans took to social media last month to advise the cooking experience would no longer be available in the Rum City.

He thanked loyal customers and said the opportunity to relocate to Brisbane came about unexpectedantly.

The Bourbong St business planted its roots in 2012 when Welcome Creek cooking connoisseurs Mr Bryans and wife Susan offered novices the opportunity to learn healthy and easy meal ideas, using affordable and accessible ingredients.

In the five years of business the pair taught both adults and children to love and appreciate food with ease through cooking classes.

The kitchen will reopen in the coming weeks at 24 Martin St, Brisbane, and Mr Bryans welcomes locals to stop by and say hello when they're in River City.