28°
News

Last chance to vote for your best tourist experience

The new Bundaberg Rum Distillery opening.
The new Bundaberg Rum Distillery opening. Craig Warhurst
Emma Reid
by

THE clock is ticking and the Bundaberg community is encouraged to vote for its favourite tourist spot before time runs out.

Queenslanders are making their voices heard with more than 27,000 votes recorded so far in the inaugural RACQ People's Choice category in the 2017 Queensland Tourism Awards.

The tourism experience can be a service or accommodation that was top notch.

With less than four days to go and $5,000 up for grabs, have your say and vote at http://www.racq.com.au/peopleschoice or send an email with details to lifestyle@racq.com.au.

Topics:  bundaberg racq tourism awards

Bundaberg News Mail
Rumours of a new tavern and the need for a riverwalk

Rumours of a new tavern and the need for a riverwalk

THERE'S are rumours circulating around the Rum City that Riverfeast is about to expand with a permanent pub at its Scotland St address.

Workers relocating boost rental demand in Bundy

Rents have gone up $5 over the past year.

Unit prices plummet 8.5% in a year

Stalker walks free after terrorising three women for months

NEIGHBOURHOOD NIGHTMARE: Genevieve Tracey (left), her mother Barbara Tracey and their stalker, Ashley Achilles, outside Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Three women left living in fear of neighbour

Learn to save by better understatding power usage

Workshops will hep residents better understand power usage.

Energy Efficiency Forum workshops

Local Partners