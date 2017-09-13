Last chance to vote for your best tourist experience

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

THE clock is ticking and the Bundaberg community is encouraged to vote for its favourite tourist spot before time runs out.

Queenslanders are making their voices heard with more than 27,000 votes recorded so far in the inaugural RACQ People's Choice category in the 2017 Queensland Tourism Awards.

The tourism experience can be a service or accommodation that was top notch.

With less than four days to go and $5,000 up for grabs, have your say and vote at http://www.racq.com.au/peopleschoice or send an email with details to lifestyle@racq.com.au.