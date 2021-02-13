Last chance to have your say on new hospital concept layouts

Concept designs for a proposed new hospital in Bundaberg will be showcased for the next two weeks online and through public information displays and pop-up sessions. (Level 2)

The deadline to have your say on the concept layout for a new Bundaberg hospital is nearing.

The designs are part of the Bundaberg Hospital Redevelopment Project detailed business case investigating the prospects of a new hospital in the region.

The State Government previously announced the preferred site on state-owned land, west of Kay McDuff Dr.

North Burnett, Fraser Coast, Bundaberg and Discovery Coast community members are encouraged to look at the concept designs and provide feedback by Sunday.

A multistorey carpark, education, training and research section, dedicated mental health and specialised services area, and rehabilitation inpatient unit are just some of the features included in the designs released as part of the Bundaberg Hospital Redevelopment Project for the proposed three-storey hospital.

According to WBHHS, the master plan and concept layouts were developed following a consultation process with more than 100 local clinicians, operational staff and a range of community members.

The community consultation period ends February 14, 2021.

For more information or to have your say on the plans, click here.

