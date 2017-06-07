Last chance to buy ball tickets

The ball will benefit the Cancer Council.

THE countdown to the Hope Sunshine Ball is on and organisers are calling on the community purchase tickets.

Fifty tickets must be sold for the event to go ahead, with the price dropping to only $60 per head.

Tickets must be bought by midday, Wednesday, June 7.

The black-tie event, held June 17 at Bundaberg Services Club, will feature a dinner, live entertainment, silent auction and lucky door prize.

Organiser Jenny Frew said all funds would support Cancer Council Queensland's vital work in cancer research, prevention programs and patient support services.

"Get your family, friends, and neighbours together and book a table.”

"Through fundraising for Cancer Council Queensland, we can help ease the suffering of those in our community who are diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones.”

Tickets can be purchased from Cancer Council Queensland Bundaberg Office, 41 Woongarra St Bundaberg or visit https://bundabergtickets.

com.au/event/hope-

sunshine-ball-4707, or call Jenny Frew, 0438 531 204.