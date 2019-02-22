Last chance saloon for Pies in T20 competition

CRICKET: The Parklands Pies will do anything to make the Aussie Home Loans T20 Premier League grand final.

Even give their opposition more runs if the Pies have to.

The Pies face the Betta Heat in the final regular season game at Salter Oval tonight, still in contention to qualify for the final.

The side is 6.52 points behind Searle's RV Vikings in second on the ladder with the team that finishes in that position to play the Takalvans Taipans in the final on March 8.

Sides get three points for a win but also get points for runs (0.01 for each one) and wickets (0.25 for each one).

The Pies need to score 3.52 bonus points from those two areas - runs and wickets - to qualify. The equation is easy if they bat first, make lots of runs in their 20 overs and then take enough Heat wickets and win to qualify.

If the Pies bowl first then they need to not only take wickets over the Heat but let them score enough runs to allow the side to gain the right amount of bonus points.

"We're a good shot if we bat but if we bowl first it will be tough,” Pies captain Andrew McKay said. "For us it's probably seeing where we are at before getting tactical.”

McKay said the team would have no worries helping Heat to a higher total to make sure the side makes it.

WHAT PIES NEED

If they bat first - Make more than 103 and bowl Betta out for less than their target.

If they can't bowl Heat out then the Pies need to make in their innings 25 more runs for each wicket they don't take. 128 for nine, 153 for eight, 178 for six, 203 for five.

If they bowl first - Bowl Betta Heat out for more than 103 and chase down the total.

If they don't bowl them out then they need to let Heat score 25 more runs for each wicket not taken.

Heat need to be 9/128, 8/153, 7/178 or 6/203 and Pies chase down total to qualify.