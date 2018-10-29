BUNDABERG residents have a final chance to get the answers to questions about My Health Record by visiting an information stand at Bundaberg Hospital between 10am and 2pm on Tuesday, 30 October 2018.

Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN My Health Record Coordinator, Abbey Notley said there had been more than 20 community engagement sessions in Bundaberg over the past four months.

"Our team has had a great time meeting with people across the area and are looking forward to answering any final questions about My Health Record,” Ms Notley said.

"There has been a lot of interest from people in Bundaberg, and most have been really positive about their options.

"Some want to know about privacy while others care more about how they add key information like their allergies or reactions.

"It's been great getting to hear the stories of people living in Bundaberg and provide the answers to the issues that are important to them,” Ms Notley said.

The Australian Digital Health Agency's Chief Medical Adviser, Professor Meredith Makeham, said every Australian would receive a My Health Record this year unless they chose not to, so it was important people understood whether it was right for them.

"My Health Record empowers Australians by giving them secure access to their own healthcare information and supports them in managing their health conditions,” Prof Makeham said.

"My Health Record aims to deliver better healthcare outcomes and safer care for people. It will reduce harm caused by medication errors because people and their healthcare providers will have access to important information about medicines and allergies. This could save your life in an emergency.

"My Health Record will also help people with chronic and complex health conditions have better co-ordinated care.”

The My Health Record opt out period ends on November 15, 2018.