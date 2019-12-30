Menu
Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce's plans for an interpretative centre and a yarning circle at Seventeen Seventy.
Last chance for $1.7m 1770 project

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
A "GUILLOTINE" resolution that could have been the end of a Seventeen Seventy history project could be reversed with the aid of Gladstone Regional Council.

At the December 3 council meeting the councillors resolved to request Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce to obtain written confirmation of support from the Port Curtis Coral Coast - which represents the Byelle, Gooreng Gooreng, Gurang and Bunda peoples - for the $1.7 million Cook 250 project by December 16.

At the latest council meeting deputy mayor Chris Trevor said the council had not received any evidence of support from the PCCC.

The Cook 250 project involves building a yarning circle at Seventeen Seventy headland and an interpretative centre near Cook's Monument on Captain Cook Dr and has received $1 million in federal funding.

"We tried to keep the project on life support because we knew how important it was," Cr Trevor said.

"But it was only one side of the story in the sense that collaboration and consensus was always necessary in order to deliver a project that was going to unify and bring us all together and allow all of us to be happy with the project proposed."

Cr Trevor said it had been unclear what support the DCTC had wanted from the council.

He said he and mayor Matt Burnett would assist the PCCC and DCTC to come together with the "view to reach a consensus on the 1770 Legacy Project".

"The mayor and I have struggled with this because the project is a good project," Cr Trevor said.

"But without the support of the whole of the community we as an inclusive council have some difficulties in considering it any further. It was a guillotine resolution but we can always re­attach the head."

All councillors voted in favour of the mayor and deputy mayor meeting with the DCTC and PCCC with a view to reaching a consensus.

Gladstone Observer

