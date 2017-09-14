Last bit of winter lingers with chilly winds

WELL I am sure people have woken up this morning wondering what has happened and probably with an extra blanket on their beds with the temperature dipping back into single figures just to give everyone a last jolt of winter.

The gusty W/SW wind change that arrived yesterday is responsible for the dip in temperatures and while the winds will ease significantly through today and across the weekend, we can still expect slightly cool mornings across the weekend before the daytime maximums start to creep up again.

S/SW winds will continue this morning at 15 to 20 knots before they turn more onshore from E/SE to E/NE during the day and drop back to only 10 to 15 knots this afternoon.

Tomorrow will bring very light and variable winds in the morning before they start to tend more from the N/NE through the afternoon at 10 to 15 knots with very similar conditions again expected for Sunday - light and variable early before shifting E/SE to E/NE in the afternoon.

But the best news for beach-goers is that there will be plenty of sunshine and blue skies.

Swimming

Swimming conditions look set to be good this weekend, particularly through the very early mornings while the tide is high and the winds light and offshore.

Mid to late afternoon will also be ok for swimmers, although the afternoon sea breezes will start to produce a slight chop on the ocean surface.

All beaches are going to provide great swimming conditions in the early mornings this weekend, however with the winds expected to swing more from the E/NE through the afternoons you will find that Kellys Beach and Elliott Heads will be slightly better for afternoon swimmers.

If you are swimming, please check with the lifesavers and lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you!

Beach patrols

Saturday and Sunday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water, plus roving lifeguard around the Bundaberg region.

Weekdays (next week): 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water, plus Roving Lifeguard around the Bundaberg region.

Surfing

Local surfers were able to find a few clean and fun-sized waves through the middle part of the day yesterday when that gusty offshore wind change arrived.

This was certainly a surprising result and there were not too many out there to experience it, but those that did certainly had some fun - although it was short-lived!

This weekend is not looking great in terms of wave heights, but as per usual it will pay to keep an eye on conditions across the weekend and at different times of the day.

Perhaps the early mornings could throw up a small, clean wave and if not, it may be worth looking from mid afternoon onwards.

But the wave heights are not expected to be anything significant - perhaps Agnes Water and Nielson Park through the mornings or around Kellys Beach or the Elliott River in the afternoons.

Events

The 2017-18 Surf Life Saving Season officially commences tomorrow (Saturday) when volunteer surf lifesavers put their flags back up across local beaches.