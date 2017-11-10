Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Laser pointers at McDonald's land man in hot water

COURT: Ronald says not to lasre poiters at Maccas.
COURT: Ronald says not to lasre poiters at Maccas.
Ross Irby
by

GRABBING late night munchies from Macca's at 3.40am on a Saturday, Jordan Tibbitts and his mates were spotted by Bundaberg police.

The officers did a U-turn and spoke to Tibbetts and his two mates in the McDonald's carpark.

But along with two pipes used to smoke drugs, police also seized two illegal laser pointers found in the car.

His late night meal stop ended with Tibbetts going before Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleading guilty to possession of property used in a drug offence on October 14; and possession of restricted items - laser pointers.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said police saw three people in the car park and went in.

Officers saw Tibbetts had a piece of paper that he tried to conceal in his pants. Writing on the paper was drug related.

A brass cone piece and a long pipe were found in the car boot under carpet, Tibbetts saying both had been used to smoke drugs.

Sgt Burgess said two laser pointers were also found and both exceeded 5 milliwatts in output.

Lawyer Mary Buchanan said Tibbetts was a farm hand who purchased the laser pointers online for $5 each.

And he'd only just got them and had them for "no sinister purpose”.

"He says they were red ones and he thought only the green ones are illegal,” Ms Buchanan said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined Tibbetts $150 for the restricted items offence.

For the drug offence, Tibbetts was put on a four-month good behaviour bond with a $300 own recognisance and must do a drug education session.

No conviction was recorded.

Topics:  buncourt

Bundaberg News Mail

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Seeing green over sign

Seeing green over sign

The placement of one particular Greens piece of advertising has caught the attention of a South Kolan delivery driver.

BREAKING: Labor promises $10m makeover for Bundy High

Bundy High will get a revamp under Labor.

Leanne Donaldson says school is a priority

BREAKING: LNP commits to drug rehab facility in Bundy

ELECTION PROMISE: IWC CEO Ara Harathunian (centre), with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and the LNP's Bundaberg candidate, David Batt, has welcomed the party's promise. The IWC and the NewsMail have campaigned for a rehab facility for the region for two years.

State election promises keep rolling in

Man accused of stealing neighbour's wine

VICTIM: Percy Pashley says his neighbour stole wine.

Knife pulled in incident

Local Partners