LARGE FIRE: Crews are on scene at a large grass fire on the Bruce Highway.

BREAKING: Two fire crews are on scene at a grass fire on the Bruce Highway at the Eumundi, Noosa Heads turn off northbound.

A Queensland Fire Emergency Services spokesman said it was a large fire and more crews were on the way.

There is currently no threats to any properties.

More to follow.