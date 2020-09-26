Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The crime scene in Queen Street Mall after a man was stabbed. Picture: Danielle O'Neal
The crime scene in Queen Street Mall after a man was stabbed. Picture: Danielle O'Neal
Crime

‘Large disturbance’: Man stabbed in Queen Street Mall

by Danielle O’Neal
26th Sep 2020 5:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been declared in the Queen St Mall in Brisbane after a man was stabbed.

Emergency services were called to the Queen St Mall about 10:40pm Friday night where a man was assessed for three puncture wounds.

Senior Sergeant Mark Dwyer said a large disturbance broke out in the mall in which a man sustained several small puncture wounds.

"There are four suspects of Sudanese descent," he said.

The crime scene in Queen Street Mall after a man was stabbed. Picture: Danielle O'Neal
The crime scene in Queen Street Mall after a man was stabbed. Picture: Danielle O'Neal

Police said the man was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Senior Sergeant Dwyer said nobody has been arrested or charged but police are confident they will track their movements.

He said it is believed the involved parties were not known to each other.

 

Originally published as 'Large disturbance': Man stabbed in Queen Street Mall

More Stories

brisbane crime editors picks queen street mall stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Bright skies calls for week of fun activities

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Bright skies calls for week of fun activities

        News Here are just some of the ways to spend this weekend in Bundaberg.

        • 26th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Sneak peak: New beauty business in town to take away stressors

        Premium Content Sneak peak: New beauty business in town to take away...

        News Owner Tracie Mathison said it was a dream come true to be running her own salon...

        • 26th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        How you could help give all kids chance to play sport

        How you could help give all kids chance to play sport

        News A Bundaberg not-for-profit organisation is delivering a free program to the region...

        • 26th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        The little bird that can swim like a fish

        Premium Content The little bird that can swim like a fish

        News Flocks hunt for food together and will sometimes co-operate with other birds such...

        • 26th Sep 2020 5:00 AM