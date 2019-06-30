Menu
FISHING FUN: Katie and Anthony Baker with their two daughters, Avena, who caught a Flathead and Adalyn.
News

Large crowds gather for annual fishing event

Geordi Offord
by
30th Jun 2019 7:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE annual Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg Family Fishing Classic has wrapped up for another year with organisers calling it one of the biggest yet.

The three-day event saw in excess of 1500 competitors with juniors making up to 30per cent of entrants.

Marine Rescue Bundaberg public relations officer Graham Kingston said it was another very successful year.

"It's the first time we had a full three-day event with presentations every day and there were massive crowds,” he said.

"The only downer we had was the weather, there was very limited opportunities for offshore fishing.

"But fortunately we were able to weigh one in every category.”

The heaviest fish of the event weighed in at 31.14kg.

Mr Kingston said the event was the second largest in its history.

"People like our brand and the weather is usually good,” he said.

"The prizes are also the main attraction, particularly for boats.

"I spoke to a number of people, one from Caloundra, some from New South Wales and even South Australia, and our reputation is growing and we're getting a wide geographical catchment of people showing interest.

"It's truly a family event, we like to promote people going out and having fun.”

Bundaberg News Mail

