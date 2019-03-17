Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Large' crocodile sighted at local beach

Claudia Alp
by
17th Mar 2019 12:58 PM

A LARGE crocodile has reportedly been sighted at Shingley Beach today.

Whitsunday Regional Council councillor Jan Clifford said a "very well-respected member of the community" had reported seeing a crocodile, about 2.4 metres long, near a rocky outcrop just after 11am.

Cr Clifford said the incident had been reported to Queensland Parks and Wildlife and that council officers would erect signs at Shingley Beach.

"I have no doubt about the person who reported it. I would trust this person with my life," she said.

"A crocodile that size is quite capable of taking children or animals and we know they're in the area."

beach crocodile crocodile sighting
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    PART 6: Wrapping up the Fairymead Sugar Co robbery case

    premium_icon PART 6: Wrapping up the Fairymead Sugar Co robbery case

    Crime THIS is the sixth part of the NewsMail's flashback to a history article by Rod MacAlpine, published in 1970.

    Why one Bundy intersection is smarter than the rest

    premium_icon Why one Bundy intersection is smarter than the rest

    News Bundaberg intersections get smart with new technology

    Bundy organisation employs 400 staff in two years

    premium_icon Bundy organisation employs 400 staff in two years

    News Bundy organisation booms with offices around Queensland.