Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

large croc
Environment

Large croc spotted in shipping channel

by Andrea Falvo
31st Oct 2018 9:55 AM

A LARGE crocodile has been spotted swimming across the Trinity Inlet shipping channel heading towards the Cairns Esplanade.


The crocodile, estimated to be about 3m, was seen about 6.30am moving through the calm water.

An onlooker said two men had been rowing in the same area about 20 minutes prior.

A large crocodile swims across the Trinity Inlet shipping channel heading towards the Esplanade. Photo taken from Marlin Marina. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
A large crocodile swims across the Trinity Inlet shipping channel heading towards the Esplanade. Photo taken from Marlin Marina. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

 

It comes after two crocodiles have been removed from Far North waters in recent months.

A 2.85m female crocodile was removed from Chinaman Creek in Cairns on September 5, by private contractors.

Another crocodile, a 1.6m male, was removed from the Barron River on September 11.

A total of 10 crocodile sightings have been reported to the Department of Environment and Science across the Cairns region this month.

Twelve crocodile sightings have also been reported across the Cassowary Coast and Cook, Douglas and Mareeba shires.

If you see a crocodile, report it to CrocWatch on 1300 130 372.

Related Items

animals cairns esplanade editors picks large crocadile

Top Stories

    Teen hospitalised after wild late night brawl

    premium_icon Teen hospitalised after wild late night brawl

    Crime A TEENAGER has been hospitalised after a massive, wild brawl in a Millbank street overnight.

    • 31st Oct 2018 9:55 AM
    Beachside resort hits market with five-star potential

    premium_icon Beachside resort hits market with five-star potential

    Property The resort offers frontage to Kellys Beach.

    • 31st Oct 2018 9:18 AM
    Bundaberg council open to fluoride option

    premium_icon Bundaberg council open to fluoride option

    Council News Dr Dhupelia said councils should introduce fluoride

    Jail for tradie meth dealer

    Jail for tradie meth dealer

    Crime Ice sold to support habit

    Local Partners