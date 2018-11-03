Large blaze breaks out on Harbour Bridge

SEVERAL southbound lanes were closed on the Sydney Harbour Bridge late Friday night after a bus erupted into flames.

The blaze broke out just after 11pm (AEST) on Friday. Dramatic video footage shared on Twitter showed thick smoke billowing into the air.

According to the ABC, a passing motorist noticed the bus on fire while driving along York Street on the Harbour Bridge, and signalled to the bus driver.

The bus then stopped and evacuated all 26 passengers, believed to be a group from a wedding party. No-one was injured.

Six fire trucks and 24 firefighters were reportedly called to the scene and extinguished the fire, which had also spread to a nearby building.

#BREAKING: Flames have erupted and spread to a building on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Emergency Services are responding. #9News pic.twitter.com/qrdFV3RuBL — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) November 2, 2018

The bus was completely destroyed but the building only received minor damage.