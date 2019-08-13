Lara, 13, steps up for mum's cancer battle

The Faces of the Relay, Alana and Lara Sinnamon, walk during Bundaberg's Relay for Life event on the weekend.

The Faces of the Relay, Alana and Lara Sinnamon, walk during Bundaberg's Relay for Life event on the weekend. Brian Cassidy

A MOTHER and daughter representing Bundaberg Relay for Life talked about the emotional journey of overcoming breast cancer almost a year ago.

Lara Sinnamon, 13, said that cancer changed her life when her mother Alana was diagnosed with stage 2 cancer.

She cared for her mother while she went through surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and in the recovery afterwards.

"I thought it was going to be really hard,” Lara said.

"All I wanted to do was cry at the start.

"I learned that I've got to get through this, I've got to make sure my mum's okay.

"I've got to help her no matter what.”

Lara said she was honoured to be a face of Relay for Life last weekend and said that it was an example to children that they could overcome cancer in their own lives.

"It's showing kids that they can do this, and we're going to be okay, even if you think you're really sad you've got to get through the times.”

Ms Sinnamon, a CQUniversity research project officer, said she was misdiagnosed but had been keeping an eye on a lump for 18 months because she was sore in that area.

She went to the doctor to ask if she could have it removed, which resulted in seeing a specialist who diagnosed her with cancer.

"When they said it, I went 'hang on, no no no, that can't be me',” Ms Sinnamon said.

"I was 40, fit, healthy, I was water skiing, doing a thousand things. I wasn't sick at all.”

She used her recovery time to complete her graduate certificate in project management, renovated the house, and all without missing a day at the gym.

"I just didn't let it stop me,” Ms Sinnamon said.

"It came about at a time where I was working a thousand hours and I was doing other stuff, and it made me realise I was taking life for granted a little bit.

"It didn't stop me in the sense of what's important in life.”