Laptop stolen, man claims dog poisoned and abused

"PRESENTLY I fear leaving my premises.”

After coming home to find his dog Luna "poisoned and abused” and his "unique” laptop and family war memorabilia stolen, independent candidate for Bundaberg Ric Glass said he feels as though he can't continue his campaign until the theft is resolved for he fears his dog will be killed.

Mr Glass said the laptop stolen was a Lamborghini VX7, easily recognisable to any ordinary laptop and despite it worth, he doesn't want it back.

All he wants returned are the stolen war documents and photos of Mr Glass's family.

"It is like my granddad and dad have died all over again,” he said.

"Anyone who sees it will know straight away, hence the forums and me offering it as reward for the prosecution of the burglar,” he said.

"Find the computer and you will find/recover the documents.I am giving the computer to whoever gives police the information resulting in a conviction.

"I am advertising this on Bundy forums, because by now, someone would have at least got a quote on the video card and power board, it's been four to six weeks at least since taken. I found more family stuff missing from the display cabinet.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Bundaberg police were sent to the Orchid Dr home on Sunday regarding a break and enter.

Mr Glass's original documents included pictures of his Uncle Charles who served in the Boar War, First World War pictures of this grandfather Walter, Charles (dual veteran) and Uncle Wallace.

There were also photos of his father who was on HMAS Bundaberg during the Second World War, which were taken.

He said his father had marched down Bourbong St in 1945 gaining the key to the city (crew) by the mayor

"Then there are there original service records from the Boar War, the First World War and the Second World War - not copies - 50 pages plus,” he said.

"Then there are the letters from world war one to family and world war two to family, later letters from Dad 30 to 40 years old, writing to family as research for the compilation of this very important Glass family folder.

"There were hundreds of documents and many can get replacements at a cost but the letters and original war records/photos are priceless - 300 times more value than Lamborghini VX7.”

Mr Glass said should someone find his laptop or the precious documents report it to police with the following reference number: QP1701274673.