Lantern festival set to light up Chinese New Year

COLOURFUL CELEBRATIONS: Bundaberg Regional Council's Kylie Lane, CQUniversity Wide Bay Burnett Regional Associate Vice Chancellor Luke Sinclair, Mayor Jack Dempsey and members of the PCYC Blazers Jemima Pacey and Jess Carter are all set for the Chinese New Year. BRC

CHINESE New Year celebrations will have you squealing with delight when Year of the Pig festivities begin in Bundaberg next month.

From a "Come n Try” dragon boat day to Chinese Food Discovery Tours, cooking classes, concerts and more, there will be plenty of fun for residents to participate in to help kick off 2019.

As part of those activities, a celebration of culture will light up parts of the Bundaberg CBD for Chinese New Year on Saturday, February 16.

Buss Park and sections of Bourbong St will come alive with entertainment, colour and culture for the Year of the Pig; representing luck, overall good fortune, wealth, honesty and general prosperity.

Bundaberg Region Mayor Jack Dempsey said the February event would host an array of fantastic performances, delicious food and fun for the whole community to enjoy.

"This really is a great event to bring the whole family to, with an amazing array of cultural activities, food and special performances on show,” Cr Dempsey said.

"CQUniversity's Chinese Cultural Concert, featuring performances from Nanning artists, will be a highlight of the day with shows commencing at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm and 7pm in the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.”

Cr Dempsey said there would be activities for all ages, including the kids zodiac animal trail, dragon dancing, food and market stalls and a traditional Chinese tea ceremony.

"We will also have a very special lantern parade featuring a dazzling display of lanterns illuminating the main street,” he said.

"Then, event entertainment will culminate in an amazing array of crackers and fireworks.”

CQUniversity Wide Bay Burnett Regional Associate Vice Chancellor Luke Sinclair said the event would be one for locals and visitors alike to enjoy.

"CQUniversity is once again pleased to support the council's Chinese New Year celebrations,” Mr Sinclair said.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to immerse themselves in Chinese culture and to welcome in the Year of the Pig.

"It is also a great way for our local campus to recognise and celebrate our many Chinese students and staff across our national campus network.”

Celebrations will kick off on Saturday, February 16.