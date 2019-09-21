Lankowski to lead Past Highs into season

The ball gets through Past Highs Arden Lankowski last season. He will be the new captain of the side this season.

CRICKET: Last year Past Highs surprised everyone by making the Bundaberg Cricket Association Division 1 finals for the first time as a club.

Now the club is aiming to do it again, under the leadership of one of the players that helped the side to get there last season.

Past Highs player Arden Lankowski will captain the side after joining them late last year.

He won’t play today, in a trial against Norths, but will take the reigns officially when the Rum City Foods Intra Challenge starts next week.

“I think our club is on the way up with some major sponsors and young kids coming over to have a go, which brings good enthusiasm and great culture,” he said.

“But we always encourage people to come have a go so our doors are always open for new and older players.”

Lankowski is looking forward to taking on the role as captain and doesn’t feel it will be a burden.

“I’m eager to get started as I’ve taken the responsibility of captaincy but this weekend I’ll be away with other duties,” he said.

“The team has been training excellent and I can’t wait for them to go out there and put what they have been showing in the nets into game day.

“Our goals are to just to go one step better than last year and build this Past Highs culture and make people realise we have something really exciting going forward.”

There has also been change at Norths with Todd Sommerfeld returning as captain after Andrew McKay took over from him last season.

“I needed a break from it,” he said. “I wanted to do more off field than focus on the field. “It was good for Andy but I was keen to take it back.”

The goal is simple for Norths as well, make the finals in both competitions after missing out last year.

“The squad has stayed the same as last year,” Sommerfeld said. “If we go out there, put in all the effort and have fun then we should do well.”

The sides will play at 11am today at Kendalls Flat.