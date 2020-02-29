Menu
Bundabergs Arden Lankowski about to send down a delivery.
Sport

Lankowski hopes Bundy supports team

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
29th Feb 2020 2:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Bundy cricketer Arden Lankowski hopes the region appreciates just how lucky they are is to see the Bulls Masters.

But don’t think for a second the side is going to take them lightly.

Bundaberg will play the Bulls Masters for the third time tonight, looking to win for the second time in a row.

Lankowski will play for the Bundy side for the second straight year after playing in last year’s triumph.

“I learnt a lot about how much the Bulls Masters do for the grassroots of country cricket and how they give up their quality time to educate everyone, young and old, about the game of cricket,” he said.

“On the cricket side I learnt that even though they are not as young as before, they still have their skills, their team is massive and will be hard to hold out.

“But it’s cricket and Bundy is always competitive.”

For most of the players, their attention has been with two day cricket recently.

Lankowski admits it might take some a little while to adjust back to the T20 format in use tonight.

“There are some younger faces in our team this year and that’s exciting,” he said.

I personally love and thrive for T20 so it won’t be too hard for me to change things as it suits my game. “But some of the boys will need to wrap their heads around it.”

Lankowski said he hoped a big crowd headed to Salter Oval.

“Taking on some of the past greats and current greats is very exciting and I don’t take it for granted,” he said.

“I just hope Bundy gets out there and supports it and appreciates it.

“Even if you are not a cricket fan, it’s a great day and night for the family.”

Tickets are $5 for adults with kids under-16 getting in for free.

Bundy squad: Matt Jackson, Chris Duff, Brendan Grills, Mitch Waters, Michael Loader, Brendan Handley, Mitch Parson, Arden Lankowski, Dale Steele, Sam Pearson, Sean Stuchbery, Jarrod Laycock, Rhys Grills (coach).

