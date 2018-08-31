Langerak in, Brillante out of Socceroos squad

Bundy's Mitch Langerak is back for the Roos.

FOOTBALL: Bundaberg's Mitch Langerak's good form in Japan has helped him return to the Socceroos squad.

The former The Waves junior was named in new Roos coach Graham Arnold's 30-man squad that will get together for a camp next week in Antalya, Turkey.

The camp is designed to look at players ahead of two friendlies at the end of the year and next year's Asian Cup.

Langerak has been picked with three other goalkeepers after helping his club side Nagoya Grampus win seven games in a row in the J-League.

The news wasn't as good for Bundy's Josh Brillante with the Sydney FC midfielder overlooked for the camp.

Australia next confirmed matches will be against South Korea on November 17 in Brisbane and November 20 against Lebanon in Sydney.