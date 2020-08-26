Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Keebra Park host Palm Beach Currumbin at Owen Park in the Langer Cup. Keebra's Jahream Bula on the charge.. Picture Glenn Hampson
Keebra Park host Palm Beach Currumbin at Owen Park in the Langer Cup. Keebra's Jahream Bula on the charge.. Picture Glenn Hampson
Sport

Langer Cup: How to watch St Mary’s v Keebra Park

by Nic Darveniza
26th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

St Mary's College, Toowoomba have one last chance to qualify for the Langer Cup finals with one game remaining in the regular season.

If they can defeat Keebra Park at Clive Berghofer Stadium at 4pm they will have certainly earned their place.

Ipswich State High and Marsden State High are also in contention for the fourth finals spot which sets a thrilling scene for the final game of the regular reason.

For Keebra, the chance to build momentum ahead of a semi-finals clash with Wavell SHS or rivals Palm Beach Currumbin is invaluable after losing their first match-ups with both schools.

Tune in live from 3pm for the Walters Cup fixture between St Mary's and Keebra Park, and from 4pm for the elite Langer Cup action.

 

 

Originally published as Langer Cup: How to watch St Mary's v Keebra Park

More Stories

Show More
keebra park langer cup livestreaming livestreaming langer cup st mary's

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Secret ingredient for cafe’s success is connection

        Premium Content Secret ingredient for cafe’s success is connection

        Careers The quirky venue took out first place in our poll back in 2015 and now, five years later, the homely cafe has done it again.

        Farmer’s rights in council spotlight with new policy

        Premium Content Farmer’s rights in council spotlight with new policy

        News A community consultation period for the proposed policy will be starting soon.

        Business excels after six month closure, expands elixir menu

        Premium Content Business excels after six month closure, expands elixir menu

        News When one door closes, it reopens better than ever, with a local business owner...

        'CAN'T BREATHE': Man jailed for strangling partner

        Premium Content 'CAN'T BREATHE': Man jailed for strangling partner

        News The court heard he did a burnout in his car before spraying her with beer.