Langer Cup: the Broncos recruitment nest egg

Brisbane Broncos player Tom Dearden is seen during training in Brisbane, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Brisbane Broncos player Tom Dearden is seen during training in Brisbane, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING DAN PELED

Fast emerging Broncos halfback Tom Dearden is a shining example of how the elite Langer Cup schoolboy competition, being livestreamed by The Courier-Mail, benefits the Brisbane NRL club.

The Broncos run the six team Langer Cup competition which has retired schoolteacher Phil Hall as the competition convener.

Hall has been employed by the Broncos to run the competition since early last decade when he retired from a career which included a quarter of a decade with Mt Gravatt State High School.

Hall said the standard of the competition was escalating.

Marsden state high school past student Tesi Niu was signed by the Broncos.

"Prior to 2001 Queensland had never won a national schoolboy championships and since then we have won five to seven,'' Hall said proudly.

"You only have to look at Tom Dearden. The standard is great.

"The standard of competition improves the standard of players.''

He said St Mary's College, Toowoomba, was part of the Langer Cup but also won the Confraternity Shield statewide schoolboy tournament last year and their coaches said playing in the Langer Cup conditioned them to a high standard of football.

Many players from the Langer Cup flow through into the Brisbane Broncos system.

For example Marsden SHS's recent Queensland schoolboy selection TC Robati has been signed by Brisbane while last year Dearden, Wavell SHS halfback Joshua James and 2018 Australian schoolboys fullback Tesi Niu signed with the Broncos.

"They have recruitment men at every game,'' Hall said.

Livestreaming of the Langer Cup will continue on Wednesday.

Those who do not have a subscription will be able to watch for as little as $3.50 a week under the Hot Offer deal currently available.

The games will be near the top of the home page of this site on Wednesday just ahead of kick-off time.

The Courier-Mail and Queensland School Sport Rugby League partnered last month to start livestreaming of the premier schoolboy league competitions in the State - the Allan Langer Cup in the southeast and the Aaron Payne Cup in Central Queensland - from News Corporation's news websites from Townsville to the Gold Coast.

ALLAN LANGER CUP GAMES LIVE STREAMED ON WEDNESDAY

5.30pm: Ipswich v St Mary's

5.30pm: Palm Beach-Currumbin v Wavell Heights

6pm: Marsden v Keebra Park