Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics have raced a person to hospital after a rollover at Coolum Beach.
News

Lanes blocked, traffic banked after Coast rollover

Matty Holdsworth
7th Sep 2019 9:29 AM
A PERSON is being treated rushed to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover which has traffic banked up along a major Coolum Beach intersection.

Paramedics are on scene at Yandina Coolum Road and Arcoona Road after responding at 8.49am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokeswoman said the person sustained chest injuries and a fractured ankle in the crash.

They have been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Traffic reports that all lanes are affected and all directions towards Coolum.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

coolum coolum beach crash qas sunshine coast traffic yandina coolum road
