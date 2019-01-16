Lane is cousin of a gun

GOALS SET: Bundaberg's Lane Crossley-Price braces for impact during the Queensland Academy of Sport camp for under-15s boys in rugby league in the Central Division.

GOALS SET: Bundaberg's Lane Crossley-Price braces for impact during the Queensland Academy of Sport camp for under-15s boys in rugby league in the Central Division. Mike Knott BUN

LEAGUE: If one Bundaberg teenager has his way, he could be adding another chapter to the legacy of the Price family in the NRL.

Lane Crossley-Price is the third cousin of famous Parramatta Eels player Ray Price, who played more than 250 games for the club and is regarded as one of the best 100 players to play NRL.

The Brothers junior is on the first step of creating his own journey to the NRL and State of Origin after being selected for the Queensland Academy of Sport under-15s team in the Central Region.

Crossley-Price is the only Bundy player in the camp, which is one of three held for under-15s boys with one in the south-east and one up north.

Players in the team can progress to Queensland squads in U16, U18, U20, the emerging Origin players and then hopefully one day a Maroons shirt.

"It's been really good, everyone is really pumped, excited, everyone wants to show what they've got,” he said.

"Having something like this here is a really great opportunity.” Crossley-Price said the team was taught how to offload, make contact and execute ball skills yesterday during the second day of the camp.

While some players might be tired after slogging away in hot conditions, it is the opposite for the under-15s player.

He's inspired to play because others in the NRL do it.

"Looking at all the NRL players, they are all getting older but they all still going,” he said.

"They are not going 'I'm too old for this'.

"Well I'm younger than them so why can't I do this?”

Crossley-Price moved to the region with his family at the age of six and only took up the sport a couple of years ago.

He scored 10 tries in 11 games in under-14s action last year for Brothers and has his goals set high.

"A lot of my family has played rugby league in A-grade or under-20s competition,” he said.

"Hopefully (I can) make Origin or the NRL one day and just keep working hard.”