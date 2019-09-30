Landscaping contract for Mon Repos centre a mystery

A BUNDABERG landscaping business is disappointed itmissed out on securing the landscaping contract at the new Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

The winning tender remains a mystery, but one Bundaberg business said it would have been more than up to the task.

The NewsMail contacted the Department of Environment and science and a spokesperson said a Queensland company won the contract.

The managing contractor for the centre went to Bundaberg business Murchie Constructions.

A department spokesperson said much of the work, including all the plumbing, electrical and civil work, on the centre has been subcontracted, through Murchie Constructions, to local businesses.

The multi-million dollar centre has become the subject of a state parliamentary inquiry.

Stretton MP Duncan Pegg leads the public works inquiry and said the findings depended on public submissions, which were due by November 1.

The report was due on November 29.

Mr Pegg said the committee would hold a hearing in Bundaberg.

He said the inquiry could determine the turtle centre as a case study for future projects.

"Maybe other states will look at it and see," he said.

The centre is due for completion before the turtle nesting season in late 2019.

Tickets to this season's turtle tours, including the new centre, can now be bought online.

The night tour tickets are available for sessions from November 9. Visit https://bit.ly/2gqe44t.