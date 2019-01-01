Landowners with weeds are at risk of major fines

EVERYONE is responsible for preventing the spread of weeds - it's not just a consideration it's the law.

While the dry weather has kept most weed growth down across the Lockyer Valley, residents are being urged to keep an attentive eye on their properties.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council senior pest managing officer Henri-Paul Blanco said residents should not become complacent.

"This is the time we do see giant rat's tail grass, parthenium and ragweed coming into season," Mr Blanco said.

"If you've got rat's tail grass, get on your boundaries very quickly, keep buffering it and pushing it towards the middle therefore it's not spreading to your neighbours."

According to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, weeds cost Queensland an estimated $600 million annually and have significant impacts on primary industries, natural ecosystems, as well as human and animal health.

"Farmers definitely need to be aware of it (introduced weeds) because they are the evasive one they spread very quickly because of the seed base," he said.

Mr Blanco said while landowners were responsible for weed growth on their properties council actively assisted with the matter.

"We probably are the only council in South East Queensland that attacks a number of restricted matter," Mr Blanco said.

"There's 13 (weeds) in particular that we look after, and we introduced the herbicide subsidy to give people the opportunity to create a pest management plan for their property."

"We are trying to help the community get on top of this ... those who don't want to assist themselves put themselves in the firing line of the legislation."

Meg Bolton