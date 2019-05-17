Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack de Belin has been barred from an NRL return. Picture: Peter Rae
Jack de Belin has been barred from an NRL return. Picture: Peter Rae
Rugby League

Landmark ruling: De Belin barred from NRL return

by Michael Carayannis
17th May 2019 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Jack de Belin's rugby league career is in tatters after the federal court ruled in favour of the NRL in a landmark case backing the game's no-fault standdown policy.

De Belin lost his federal court hearing today after judge Melissa Perry handed down her ruling.

The decision means the State of Origin representative won't play again until his court charge of aggravated sexual assault in company is finalised. That could be a year long process.

De Belin has pleaded not guilty.

editors picks jack de belin nrl rugby league

Top Stories

    'We want to move': Peeping Tom terrifies Bundy region family

    premium_icon 'We want to move': Peeping Tom terrifies Bundy region family

    Crime IT'S the last thing you'd ever expect to see when going to shut your bedroom blinds, but one local teen got the fright of her life when she looked outside.

    Driver airlifted after multi-truck crash, lane reopened

    premium_icon Driver airlifted after multi-truck crash, lane reopened

    News TMR says one lane of the highway has been re-opened

    Link between liquidated builder and Bundy rental firm

    premium_icon Link between liquidated builder and Bundy rental firm

    Business LINK between rental management and liquidated company confirmed

    Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    premium_icon Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    Crime Magistrate Terry Duroux has torn shreds off a repeat drug driver