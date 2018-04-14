Landmark office building offers business opportunity

TWO high profile stand-alone corporate office buildings at Kawana have hit the market, offering up to 7000sq m of commercial office space for lease.

The Edge commercial precinct has been positioned with absolute waterfront northern aspects across Lake Kawana, offering tenancies from 196sq m.

LAKEFRONT LEASING: Jason O'Meara and Scott Gardiner of Savills on site at The Edge, Birtinya. The two high-profile corporate office buildings with green-star energy rating offer up to 7000sq m of space for lease. Erle Levey

Savills Sunshine Coast commercial agents Jason O'Meara and Scott Gardiner have been appointed as the exclusive marketing agents.

"The Edge development has brought a benchmark of quality to this region which is a leader in work-life opportunities and is straight away attracting businesses seeking corporate head offices and creative spaces," Mr O'Meara said.

Located close to the new Sunshine Coast University Hospital and Oceanside Health Hub, The Edge offers flexible workspaces, high speed fibre-optic IT infrastructure and over 260 car parks on site.

The Edge Ross Eason

The developer, Excel Development Group, have a long term ownership and management strategy which has seen them develop and hold other commercial projects such as Fifty One Alfred in Fortitude Valley and the Lakes Visa Office Park in North Lakes.

"The eye-catching, innovative design with outstanding water views and digital infrastructures within both buildings including NBN and 24/7 back-up generator power will offer any business an outstanding level of amenity in a world class location" Mr Gardiner said.

There are four full-floor plates on offer, including the whole of the West building totalling approximately 4332sq m over three levels achieving a 4-star NABERS energy rating.

The east building offers approximately 2574sq m in total, including 1215sq m available on the mid-level.

The Edge, Birtinya.

Both buildings feature leading communications and environmental initiatives with high grade data, electrical, and mechanical specifications.

Insurance giant and previous tenants of The Edge, Youi Insurance said that their Kawana based office space was a great fit for their business.

Youi Insurance infrastructure manager Ricky Balea said that when assessing the commercial rental market at the time, The Edge offering was one that stood out.

"We wanted a landlord who would consider not only the value their tenants brought to the property - but who were selective in choosing businesses that would be a good fit for their existing tenants, and of value to the surrounding community.

"From beginning to end, the landlord of The Edge Precinct understood and accommodated our business requirements," Mr Balea said.

Competitive market incentives are being offered by negotiation to potential tenants interested in occupying the Sunshine Coast's most prestigious office buildings.

The Edge, Birtinya.

BIRTINYA

The Edge, Lake Kawana Blvd

What: 7000sq m of commercial office space for lease

Features: Absolute waterfront northern aspects. Four full-floor plates on offer, individual tenancies from 196sq m, 4-star NABERS energy rating, high speed fibre-optic IT infrastructure and more than 260 car parks on site

Price: For lease

Agent: Jason O'Meara and and Scott Gardiner at Savills Sunshine Coast

Contact: 0408 087 868