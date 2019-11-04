Landmark demolished over council red tape furore

Despite attempts to add Lamb Estate at Holland Park to the local heritage list, the home has been levelled. Picture: Brian Bennion

Despite attempts to add Lamb Estate at Holland Park to the local heritage list, the home has been levelled. Picture: Brian Bennion

THE owner of Lamb's Estate at Holland Park has said he demolished the landmark home out of frustration with council red tape preventing him from renovating.

Demolition crews were still on the site this morning with a pile of rubble all that remained of the landmark 1952 home built by Frank Lamb, the son of the co-founder of Queen Street drapery Edwards and Lamb, and later the home of construction giant and property developer Sir John Pidgeon.

Council had nominated the Lamb Estate to be added to the local heritage register as part of the recently adopted Coorparoo and Districts Neighbourhood Plan.

Lamb Estate at 14 Otway St, Holland Park, with its impressive gardens and grounds when it went to auction in 2016.

Despite the nomination being supported by the National Trust, council withdrew it saying it no longer met the criteria because of recent changes and modifications to the property.

The home meanwhile was approved for demolition in 2017.

Holland Park construction company owner Ron Smyth bought the grand estate perched on 14 Otway Street for $5.2 million in 2016.

Mr Smyth said he intended to keep the Pidgeon home and had already spent $150,000 in renovations.

"Our intention was to renovate the house. We lived 300m away. I grew up in the area and that was my favourite house of all the properties in the area. I didn't buy it to knock it down," he said.

He said he intended to redesign and clad the brick home with sandstone but council put their plans on hold with the intention of heritage listing the property.

"The house was unliveable in modern terms. We had a $1.5 million building program but with that (heritage) listing you can't do anything," he said.

"This went on for a year with no answers, no information from council. We had to put all of our plans on hold. My wife and I had enough of it so we thought stuff you, we're going to knock it down.

"We just had enough of the whole process."

No sign of the impressive Lamb Estate remains. Picture: Brian Bennion

Holland Park councillor and Deputy Mayor Krista Adams said Mr Smyth had given her assurances he would not demolish the Pidgeon house.

"I was so livid when I saw it was being demolished," Cr Adams said.

"Ron fought very hard for the listing not to go on that house and presented a report to council with expert heritage architects on why it shouldn't be listed.

"He also threatened us that if we even suggested that we were going to list it that he would come in straight away and demolish it.

Sir John Pidgeon, who passed away in 2016, pictured in 1996 with daughter, Liz. who took over the reins of FA. Pidgeon & Son.

"When I spoke to Ron I said this is a really significant house and I understand that it is not pre-1946 and it has been changed a lot, but it really does need some protection and he promised me black and blue that he was not going to demolish it."

Labor candidate for Holland Park Karleigh Auguston said there were plenty of opportunities in the drafting of the neighbourhood plan to protect the property before it went to auction.

"This LNP Council cares more about letting developers do as they please, rather than protecting the character and history of our local community," she said.

Mr Smyth said there had been a demolition order approved on the property for two years and no one had challenged it.

"It is a legal demolition," he said.

Mr Smyth had already subdivided four blocks with two blocks behind what was the tennis court now being built on.

He intends to build his family home across the Otway St frontage which originally featured expansive gardens next to the Pidgeon's home.

"We believe if you want to heritage list people's houses you should buy them and spend the money to fix them yourself," he said.

"We don't have a proper heritage system in Australia or the real Lamb House that's sitting in rack and ruin on a $20 million block of land in Kangaroo Point would be reconditioned and used as a library because that is a spectacular 1910-built home."

Only the brick foundations remain at Lamb Estate, Holland Park. Picture: Brian Bennion

Two homes are built on land subdivided from the Lambs Estate at Holland Park. Picture: Brian Bennion