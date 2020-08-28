‘Landmark’ 4-storey, 108-bed aged care centre for Gympie

Plans for a four-storey, 108-bed aged care facility near the Gympie hospital have been unveiled.

PLANS to build a "landmark" four-storey, 108-bed aged care centre near the Gympie Hospital is a move the developer hopes will launch the region's economy into the future.

Brisbane-based developers Pesdev Group want to build the high care centre on 0.4ha of land stretching between King and Duke Streets.

Along with accommodation in serviced rooms, it will also boast a salon, day spa, outdoor areas and a lounge, dining and activity room on each level.

The spa and salon will not be open to the public, but kept exclusively for residents, their visitors and staff.

Once built, the centre will cover half the block.

Although four levels in height, Pesdev said the building will appear no higher than two storeys to the public, due to its design.

Some parts will be higher than allowed in the planning scheme but these occur "either 9m from the frontage or almost halfway along the length of the building, which minimises visual impacts and ensures the massing of the building is subordinate when viewed from the public

realm," Pesdev said.

The land is currently home to two houses.

Pesdev said the blocks were "identified in the 2018-19 Aged Care Approvals Round (ACAR) as a 'category one' planning area, demonstrating the highest level of need for additional supply of aged care facilities".

The project, if approved, will be a "catalyst" in the medical precinct, creating jobs during and after construction.

The growing elderly population around King St "is projected to increase the need for retirement living accommodation" and will allow people with "vascular dementia and other disorders to be effectively supported", they said.

And, they said, it was a matter of location, location, location.

"The site's proximity to the Gympie Hospital and other medical services makes it ideal for the proposed land use."

Pesdev has asked Gympie Regional Council for not only a material change of use for the land, but also approval for earthworks.