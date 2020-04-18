‘Landlords want action’

Local landlords are concerned about the State Government’s proposed coronavirus rental package, which will be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday.

THE State Government has promised to provide consultations with stakeholders over the proposed coronavirus rental package.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he received a large volume of calls yesterday from local landlords with concerns about the package, which will be tabled in Parliament next Wednesday.

“My phone was ringing off the hook all day yesterday with local property owners pleading with me to do something about the Palaszczuk Government’s plan,” Mr Bennett said.

“It’s great to hear that more consultation will be undertaken, but talk is cheap, Bundaberg and Burnett residents need to see action.”

The MP said all legislative changes needed to take a balanced approach that would support the entire market.

“The proposed plan is not at all balanced and some landlords said they feared it could even see them lose their property,” Mr Bennett said.

“Any legislative changes must take a balanced approach and should support the entire rental market – not just one segment.”

Mr Bennett said it would be ideal for property owners to negotiate a solution with tenants impacted by COVID-19, so everyone’s needs were met.

It comes after the Real Estate Institute of Queensland launched the Everybody Matters campaign demanding protection for landlords, as well as tenants.

Housing Minister Mick de Brenni previously told the NewsMail, that guidelines would be discussed with stakeholders, property managers and owners to resolve any concerns.

He said consultations would take place before Parliament considered the package.

“Clarifications to the framework will be addressed through stakeholder consultation on guidelines,” Mr de Brenni said.

“There is also the strong expectation that banks continue to offer assistance to property owners.

“This system is designed to protect property owners by ensuring there is complete clarity around the terms and duration of any temporary arrangements.”

The NewsMail reached out to Minister de Brenni for further comment yesterday, but no response was received.

REIQ are encouraging landlords to have their say before submissions close on April 22. Visit reiq.com/everyonematters.