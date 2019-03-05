LANDLORDS AND TENANTS: Bundaberg solar trial needs you

LIVING GREEN: Landlords and tenants in Bundaberg are needed for a solar trial.

LANDLORDS in Bundaberg have the chance to receive thousands of dollars in rebates, and tenants could save hundreds, if they decide to switch to a more environmentally-friendly system.

Bundaberg leads the way in solar power installations, but those that haven't made the switch could nab a rebate of up to $3500 as part of a trial to get households to join the other 500,000 Queenslanders already using solar, as part of one of three trial sites selected by the State Government.

Energy Minister Doctor Anthony Lynham was in Bundaberg today to announce that it was one of three trial sites selected for the initiative.

Dr Lynham said up to 1000 landlords and their tenants in Bundaberg, Townsville and Gladstone were encouraged to work together with the end result aiming to cut power bills and decrease emissions.

"A typical household could save between $400 and $500 even after a $10 per week rent increase,” he said.

"Queensland has one of the highest solar penetration rates in the world, with solar rooftop panels on one in three households.

"This trial is to encourage more renters and landlords to work together in reducing energy consumption through sharing the value of installing solar systems.”

He said the rebate will only be available if the landlord and tenant agree to a fair rent increase, offset with power bill savings.

Tenants Queensland chief executive officer Penny Carr said solar power in rental properties was often overlooked, and encouraged eligible people interested in lowering living expenses to get involved.

The trial in the three locations will end on June 30, 2020, or when the $4 million funding has been allocated.

The property must be a house, townhouse or duplex in the listed locations and have it's own roof space to be eligible for the rebate, as well as be rented for less than $350 a week, have an agreed fair rent increase and tenants must sign a new 12 month lease agreement.

