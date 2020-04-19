LandLORD or middle class?

OPINION: What I think about the coronavirus rental package proposed by the State Government.

ILLOGICAL and misguided are the first two words that come to mind when I think about the coronavirus rental package, which was proposed by the State Government last week.

I purchased my own one-bedroom apartment in the Brisbane suburbs when I was just 23-years-old.

Small and modest, I often joke that visitors need to take a pass and wait in line before entering, as only a handful of people can fit in the space at a time.

My first week moved in, I had to discard half of my wardrobe and some furniture, after heavy storms flooded my bedroom and left mould residue.

Some weeks I lived on Vegemite sandwiches because my mortgage repayments and body corporate was due and my wages didn’t spread far.

This isn’t a pity party. Buying your own property is a choice, as is any investment and with that comes risk and sacrifices. But it also does a lot for our economy, so why should owners be punished?

If the State Government proceed to implement this package, they will be failing the people.

It took me years of saving for a deposit for my property and I know that I’m not alone here. While the term ‘landlord’ might sound snazzy, ‘land-middle class’ would be a more accurate title.

Property investors are mostly made up of taxpayers who ‘make ends meet’, hard working parents and retirees who rely on a steady income.

As I’m also renting here in Bundaberg, it means I’m in the unique position where I would gain and lose from this proposed legislation.

But I don’t want to live for free. If I am in the position to pay for my living expenses, why wouldn’t I want to?

The property owner will still be held accountable for financial obligations and with incentives like the job keeper allowance, are there actually any Australians who are unable to pay their rent right now?

I mean, I would ‘prefer’ not to pay my phone bill and buy a month’s supply of gelato from Alowishus … but that doesn’t mean I can’t pay the bill.

And hey, there might even be some money left over for a tub or two of Ferrero Rocher ice-cream.

We are all living in a time of complete uncertainty and now is not the time to divide the state. Instead of assuming all property owners are swimming in money (which would be hygienically unsettling on all levels), we need to work as one united group, independently negotiate where possible and get through this crisis together.