Landing a big fish for Easter

FRESH water from flooding north of the region has flushed barramundi into waters around Bundaberg and local trawlers and recreational fishers are loving it.

Local fisherman Nobby Dittman said now is a great time to be on the water.

"When the fresh water comes down into the river so do the fish, you'll see a lot of fishermen go and try and catch all of the barramundi,” Mr Dittman said.

"The crabs are working as well and as soon as the salt pushes back up the river the fish will come into the river.”

Mr Dittman said trawlers and anglers have been seen around from the Burnett Heads Lighthouse and out from Oak's Beach.

"Most of the fish will be hanging around the mouth of the river and along the beach fronts because all of the fresh has pushed them out,” he said.

"Barramundi, mullet and catfish are all in the river at the moment.

"Mangrove jack, salmon and whiting should start pushing back into the rivers soon and and the bream should to push in around Show Day in May - because they are a winter fish.”

He said the salt water will probably start coming back under the fresh, as it is heavier and that those looking to hook a big one should start working the sandbars, rockwalls and deep holes.

Mr Dittman said when the smaller prawns start coming back in the river all of the fish will start to follow.

If you catch a fish over the Easter break, send a photo of your haul into editorial@news-mail.com.au