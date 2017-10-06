Landcare takes a stand against Bundaberg's State Development Area

MAJESTIC TREE: Landcare President Mike Johnson is concerned about the 400 year old tree being cleared by the SDA at Port Bundaberg.

MAJESTIC TREE: Landcare President Mike Johnson is concerned about the 400 year old tree being cleared by the SDA at Port Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN061017TREES3

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

IT MAY be short notice but it's better late than never, according to Bundaberg Landcare's Mike Johnson.

He is calling on the community to take a stand to stop the State Development Area at Bundaberg Port from going ahead.

The state's independent Co-ordinator-General released the Bundaberg Draft Development Scheme for the parcel of land next to the port, seeking comment on September 18.

Old Trees Port Bundaberg: A short video about the hidden but majestic trees near port Bundaberg that may be cleared by the SDA.

Locals who want to have their say only have days left to do so.

He says significant trees will be wiped out if the SDA goes ahead and the region's famous turtle population would be affected.

UNIQUE STRUCTURE: Branches twist and reach out from the 400 year old tree that is in danger of being cleared by the SDA at Port Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN061017TREES9

"It's going to impact the environment, they can't say it won't,” Mr Johnson said.

"This littoral rainforest remnant contains the oldest Flindersia schottianas in the Wide Bay as well as the most unusual Ficus virens.

The tree must be in the vicinity of 400 to 500 years old.”

"Surely this area must be saved for the people of Burnett Heads so as to retain these magnificent trees.

Mr Johnson said the State Government and developers should not be touching the land.

The SDA declaration, made in February, will expedite development in the area by reducing red tape.

"It's destruction and we object to the whole scheme,” Mr Johnson said.

HIDDEN GEM: A few metres off the road lies a 400 year old tree that is in danger of being cleared by the SDA at Port Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN061017TREES6

The Landcare president said it was not just the trees he was worried about.

He said he also believed the SDA would cause problems with flooding communities such as Moore Park Beach.

"Where's the water going to go once it's developed?” he questioned.

"It will make it worse for the people of Moore Park.”

Mr Johnson is also concerned that turtles nesting along the foreshore from October-April will be drawn towards by artificial lights once the SDA developed.

"Are we just going to give up on them?” he asked.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Labor's response

MEMBER for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said investigations into the SDA took place last year including an analysis of environmental values, including significant flora and fauna.

She said the development scheme included an environmental management precinct, which is designed to recognise and protect significant community, cultural heritage and environmental values.

When investigations took place Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were consulted and extensive flood studies had been undertaken by both the state and local government, she said.

Regarding turtles Ms Donaldson said the SDA was about 5km north of Mon Repos, however, she said turtle nesting had been recorded throughout the coastline in the region.

"The coastal areas on the northern side of the Burnett River, Barubbra Island and Skyringville have all been included in the environmental management precinct in recognition of the environmental values of these areas, including as potential nesting grounds,” she said.

"The draft development scheme also includes criteria to ensure lighting associated with the construction and operation of development limits the impacts on migratory species, including turtles.”

The scheme is open for public consultation until Monday. To have your say go to: http://bit.ly/2wAr8dW