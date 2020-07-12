Menu
Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson awarded Liz and Jeff Lennox a $50 Landcare Nursery voucher for looking after a white weeping paperbark tree.
Landcare rewards Bargara couple for tree care

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
12th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG Landcare has handed out another voucher to locals looking after our native trees.

The voucher is the third one given out after the first two were distributed in April and May.

Liz and Jeff Lennox where awarded a $50 voucher to the Bundaberg Landcare nursery for taking good care of a white weeping paperbark tree.

Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson said he estimated the tree to be between 50 and 60 years old.

“These trees like most melaleucas are very important nectar providers for both birds and bees,” he said.

“When Liz and John took possession of this house it was the tree which was the attraction for the purchase.

“Liz told us how many people compliment them on their beautiful trees, and we couldn’t agree more.”

Mr Johnson also commended the couple of the lemon scented gums growing on the property.

“These trees give off a beautiful fragrance particularly during humid weather and rain,” he said.

“It is a magnificent specimen and full marks to Liz and Jeff for having the vision to save what is part of Bargara’s natural history.”

To find out more about Bundaberg Landcare and see opening times for their nursery visit their Facebook page.

