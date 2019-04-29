Landcare opposes council plan to chop down healthy trees

LEAVE THEM: Landcare Bundaberg president Mike Johnson isn't happy the trees are being removed to make way for a car park.

LEAVE THEM: Landcare Bundaberg president Mike Johnson isn't happy the trees are being removed to make way for a car park. Geordi Offord

A DEBATE has been sparked by Bundaberg Regional Council revealing it will remove healthy trees from a Bundaberg CBD park.

The trees are on a grassed area next to the car park on the corner of Targo and Crofton Sts.

They will be removed to make way for car parking.

They line the edge of a grassed area which backs onto a storm water drain.

Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson said: "They aren't in the middle of where they want to build it, they aren't hurting anyone.

"There is one that we don't mind they take away because it has a fungal issue but there's nothing wrong with the others,” Mr Johnson said.

"In the car park already next to it, there are a lot of weedy trees (and) we're happy for those to be removed to create additional space.”

Mr Johnson said the plans for the car park could easily be altered to include the trees.

"It is nice to see (the) council have been planting trees, it's nice to see a bit of greenery,” he said.

"But it (a redesign) is doable. These trees are about 70 years old.

"There are a few weeds under the trees but if you remove them and put a few plants under them it'd make a nice garden.”

A council spokesperson said: "The trees are not native and have little environmental value.

"(The) council has planted tens of thousands of trees in the past few years,” they said.

For information about Bundaberg Regional Council's tree management, visit https://bit.ly/2IHsM7j.”