Landcare gives out first $50 voucher

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
14th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG Landcare has given away the first of their vouchers to people looking after their local trees.

Debbie Toner and Jade Truant of Tantitha the first to receive their voucher from Landcare President Mike Johnson over the weekend.

The pair have been looking after a Burdekin plum tree which they have adopted on their residential land.

Mr Johson estimated the tree to be up 350 years old.

“Apart from a few very low branches and a bit of pruning of dead branches after the drought the tree is in good condition,” he said.

“Bundaberg Landcare asks residents to think twice before removing large trees if at all possible as we urgently need them now more than ever for cooling shade, oxygen and most importantly habitat for wildlife.”

The vouchers are serving as a thank you to residents for looking after local trees.

Bundaberg News Mail

