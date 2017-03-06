36°
Land values increase for first time since floods

Ashley Clark
| 6th Mar 2017 7:08 PM
LAND SALE: 18 Heritage Dr, Childers is one of 26 parcels of land the Bundaberg Regional Council is looking to auction off.
LAND SALE: 18 Heritage Dr, Childers is one of 26 parcels of land the Bundaberg Regional Council is looking to auction off.

BUNDABERG land values have increased for the first time since the devastation of the 2013 floods.

In the latest Valuer-General's 2017 Property Market Movement Report, released yesterday, overall Bundaberg land values grew by 1%.

It's welcome news for the region, after a dramatic decrease of up to 5% at the last valuation in 2014.

Queensland's Valuer-General Neil Bray said the Valuer-General's 2017 Property Market Movement Report combined a comprehensive analysis of all property markets within Queensland's 2017 annual land valuation program.

"Queensland's property market reflects improved values in a number of the major urban centres in south-east Queensland and the farming areas in regional Queensland,” Mr Bray said.

"The market evidence indicating growth in the major urban areas is supported by factors that influence the property market such as strengthening tourism activity, strong housing construction and low borrowing costs for property investors.”

According to the report, farm land values have increased across the Bundaberg region by up to 10% after good sales in the grazing and agricultural sectors.

Cane, small crop and tree crop lands around Bundaberg have seen increases reflecting the diversity of farming activities in the region and demand for suitable lands.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the news was a small but significant step forward in continuing the confidence in the Bundaberg region.

"Obviously with any review of this nature, there are variances in the valuations, with some properties rising quite significantly while others have experienced falls,” he said.

"Generally, I feel property owners want to see the value of their holdings increase and, in general, this represents a solid turnaround when compared with the 2012 valuations,” he said.

"It has been quite good news for the agriculture sector with properties posting solid increases.”

Moore Park Beach experienced a minor decline in values while older areas of Bundaberg stabilised. Values in the urban fringe developments around Bundaberg increased slightly. Childers, Avondale, Yandaran, Gin Gin and Cordalba values reduced slightly.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  agriculture bundaberg bundaberg regional council farming land valuation residential

Land values increase for first time since floods

LAND SALE: 18 Heritage Dr, Childers is one of 26 parcels of land the Bundaberg Regional Council is looking to auction off.

It's welcome news for the region

