Land swap deal to help flood-prone businesses

Pictured at the launch of the land swap some months ago were (from left) Tweed Shire Council Mayor, Cr Katie Milne, Paul O'Connor, O'Connor's Carrying Service, Tweed Shire Council General Manager, Troy Green, Member for Lismore, Thomas George MP, Jenny Land, Hayes Steel, Peter Shoobridge, Shoobridge Transport, and Tweed Shire Councillor, Pryce Allsop with plans for a new business park. Contributed

TWEED businesses impacted by last year's devastating floods may be able to rest easier with a proposal to swap their land for higher ground moving a step forward.

Tweed Shire Council announced today it had settled on a 14.02ha parcel of land in Lundberg Dr at South Murwillumbah, which it proposes to sub-divide and make available to businesses impacted by the 2017 floods in a land-swap arrangement.

The land was purchased with the help of a $3 million grant by the NSW Government as part of its Climate Change Adaption program.

The initiative will enable eligible local businesses directly impacted by the 2017 flood to enter an expression of interest process and, if successful, swap their flood-prone land with Council-owned flood free land at Industry Central, South Murwillumbah.

Lismore MP Thomas George said 350 Tweed businesses employing 1000 people were heavily impacted by the 2017 flood.

He said the land settlement was a step closer to future-proofing the most severely impacted businesses against further flood events.

"This land swap deal is the result of an initiative that was cleverly designed by Tweed Shire Council just 10 days after the flood. It demonstrates both State and Local government commitment to ensuring the sustainability of our community-based businesses,” Mr George said.

Council is now applying for additional State Government funding to subdivide the land and provide infrastructure, such as roads, water and sewer.

Once the subdivision is complete, businesses will have up to 10 years to relocate to the new business park. Their former flood-prone land will be back zoned, most likely for community use to remove impediments from the flood plain.