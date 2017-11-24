Land sold in partnership with care provider

AGED CARE: Carlyle Gardens has sold a block of land adjacent to its retirement village to aged care provider Carinity.

RETIREAUSTRALIA has sold a 1.7ha parcel of vacant land at Bargara's Carlyle Gardens Retirement Village to aged care provider Carinity.

The sale means residents of Carlyle Gardens who need extra care as they age will be able to move to a nearby aged care facility.

The land, on Woongarra Scenic Drive in Bargara, has been undeveloped for many years.

RetireAustralia chief executive officer Alison Quinn said she was pleased the sale was finalised.

"Carlyle Gardens is an independent living retirement village, so our residents will benefit from having a quality aged care facility in close proximity,” Ms Quinn said.

"We are committed to helping our residents maintain their independence for as long as possible, but if there comes a time in the future when they need to move into residential aged care, it's great peace of mind knowing that they need only move next door,” she said.

"Residents will be able to maintain their existing relationships in the event of health changes and couples with differing needs can easily spend time together while receiving the care and support they need.”

Ms Quinn said, on average, retirement village residents moved to aged care five years later than those living in a private residence due to the additional support and services available.

Carinity's aged care facility will make Carlyle Gardens the only co-located retirement village in Bargara and one of few in the Bundaberg region.

The land sits adjacent to Carlyle Gardens' 294 independent living villas and is just across the road from Bargara Beach.

"We look forward to working with Carinity as neighbours for the benefit of the Bargara community,” Ms Quinn said.

Carinity operates 10 facilities across Queensland, with one in Bundaberg.

Carinity caters for varying levels of care including residential aged care, dementia specific and respite.

The provider generally operates alongside retirement villages.