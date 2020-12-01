Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Man gets bogged at Redhead Beach
Offbeat

Land Rover driver’s beach nightmare

by Ben Graham
1st Dec 2020 5:27 PM

A bloke in a Land Rover Defender has found himself in a nightmare scenario after he decided to take it for a quick spin at the beach.

Hectic video footage of the incident at Nine Mile Beach, just south of Newcastle NSW, on Sunday shows a shirtless man in cargo shorts trying to tie a tow rope to the vehicle which is plunged in the surf.

The driver remains inside the vehicle while a man tries to help. Picture: Facebook
The driver remains inside the vehicle while a man tries to help. Picture: Facebook

Huge waves can be seen crashing down on him and the vehicle which appears to sinking deeper into the ocean by the second.

Incredibly, the driver remained inside the Land Rover the entire time and nobody was hurt.

It appears as if the man managed to attach a rope to the back and the Defender was dragged to safety. There are no prizes for guessing it was a it's a write-off.

The video was uploaded onto a Facebook group called "I got bogged at Redhead Beach" overnight and the comments are something to behold.


Originally published as Land Rover driver's beach nightmare

More Stories

editors picks four-wheel-drive nine mile beach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘EXTREME FOOLISHNESS’: Bundy man in court over Facebook scam

        Premium Content ‘EXTREME FOOLISHNESS’: Bundy man in court over Facebook scam

        Crime Magistrate: “The victims parted with their hard-earned money because they trusted you and that trust has been misplaced”.

        INTERACTIVE MAP: Bundy’s 2020 Christmas light displays

        Premium Content INTERACTIVE MAP: Bundy’s 2020 Christmas light displays

        News Add some sparkle to your festive season with our list of Christmas light locations...

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Warning issued for Kingfisher Bay Resort

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Warning issued for Kingfisher Bay Resort

        News A warning has been issued by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services

        Police investigate stolen bike: Have you seen ‘Sammy B’?

        Premium Content Police investigate stolen bike: Have you seen ‘Sammy B’?

        News The motorbike was reportedly stolen between October 30 and November 28.