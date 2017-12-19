Land rights activist jailed for laughing

ABORIGINAL land rights activist Wit-boooka, whose co-accused, Mervyn Tomlinson, is from Bundaberg, has just become one of the first people to be incarcerated by new Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan after the activist insisted on his right to laugh at the court.

Wit-booka is charged under his registered name, Gary Tomlinson, with public nuisance and trespass at Gympie Regional Council's Mary St office on May 31 last year.

He told the court the council office was on tribal land and so was the court.

"You're subject to our jurisdiction,” he told Mr Callaghan.

His co-accused, Diane Redden-King, told the court her name was Djaki Widjung and MervynTomlinson, who appeared from Bundaberg, was Djaa 'mee Gular Djan du Kabi.

The three have repeatedly challenged the jurisdiction of the courts to hear their case, but acting "under duress” have sought a District Court order that police provide more information on the charges than has been supplied already.

They have also questioned what they claim is the disappearance of video of the council office incident.

Those matters are still to be finalised at District Court level.

Yesterday morning, Wit-boooka responded to an instruction to remain silent by telling Mr Callaghan: "You have a moral choice in this matter.”

"I do,” Mr Callaghan replied, "and I'm telling you to be quiet while I make my order. "I would suggest you do that sir,” the magistrate added.

"What happens if you don't have jurisdiction?” Wit-boooka asked.

"You don't get to ask me questions.”

When Tomlinson reacted with laughter, Mr Callaghan said, "Don't laugh at me”.

It's a free world sir,” the activist replied, folding his arms.

"You can get over there,” Mr Callaghan said, gesturing towards the dock. "It's not that free,” he said.

"This is genocide,” Wit-booka said.

He was sentenced to the rising of the court.

The other two accused were remanded to appear again on March 19.