Land owners urged to use $500 million sustainable fund

Local developer Bill Moorhead shows Burnett MP Stephen Bennett what he has done to improve local water quality in his new estate. Picture: Chris Burns.

LOCAL farmers and land owners are urged to investigate and tap into $500 million of State Government funding aimed at developing carbon farming.

The first round of the Land Restoration Fund is worth $100 million and opens on January 28.

The funds will be given to land restoration projects that increase social and economic sustainability, and improve the health of wetlands and coastal ecosystems.

Bargara Headland Estate ‘s developer Bill Moorhead predicted the scheme to be effective.

Mr Moorhead said it would give developers the incentive they needed to plant more trees and improve on their sustainable practices.

He already planted 5000 species of native plants in his estate which was being developed.

He was motivated to do so as “an out there greenie” despite the cost.

“I know that when people are in-tune with nature they are happier themselves,” he said.

“I’m passionate about it and I’m prepared to do anything but it is painful and costs land and money.”

He would apply for funding for future stages of the estate.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said these schemes worked because it allowed governments to give incentives, to step back, and let landowners do what needed to be done effectively.

“It’s important we get on the ground early, we put these applications in, and people think about those key projects,” Mr Bennett said.

“It’s not about governments dictating terms, it’s about government providing incentive for real people, real land owners, real developers, real traditional owners, having a say on what land restoration looks like.”

Deputy premier Jackie Trad said the first round would focus on improving water quality in Great Barrier Reef catchment zones, and to increase habitats for endangered species.

“We need innovative approaches for sustainable land use,” she said.

“This is about keeping trees in the ground, improving water run-off quality, supporting innovative farming methods and growing new industries in the carbon farming sector to deliver more jobs for Queenslanders.”