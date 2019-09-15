Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crew on scene at Monduran fires last night.
Crew on scene at Monduran fires last night.
News

Land owner taken to hospital after Monduran fires

Rhylea Millar
15th Sep 2019 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spent last night containing the Monduran fires.

There is currently no immediate threat but QFES said to stay informed in case the situation changes.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) said a man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital at around 4pm for smoke inhalation.

The man, who is a land owner, was attempting to extinguish the fire near his property.

QAS confirmed he is in a stable condition.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Photos
View Gallery
bushfire fire large bushfire monduran
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    New laws passed in parliament to protect farmers

    premium_icon New laws passed in parliament to protect farmers

    News The Bill will be presented for Royal Assent through the regular process

    Fire and rescue services on scene at large bushfire

    premium_icon Fire and rescue services on scene at large bushfire

    News CREWS are working to contain a large bushfire burning in the vicinity of Carmans...

    Fireys at the scene of vegetation fire in Bargara

    premium_icon Fireys at the scene of vegetation fire in Bargara

    News FOUR crews are responding to a vegetation fire in Bargara.

    Why is religious instruction still a thing?

    premium_icon Why is religious instruction still a thing?

    Education Why is religion instruction still being taught in schools?