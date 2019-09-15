Land owner taken to hospital after Monduran fires

Crew on scene at Monduran fires last night.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spent last night containing the Monduran fires.

There is currently no immediate threat but QFES said to stay informed in case the situation changes.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) said a man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital at around 4pm for smoke inhalation.

The man, who is a land owner, was attempting to extinguish the fire near his property.

QAS confirmed he is in a stable condition.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.